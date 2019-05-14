Hemang Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 97.34% to Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Hemang Resources reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 97.34% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 70.55% to Rs 37.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.5018.79 -97 37.04125.76 -71 OPM %-758.00-65.46 --39.01-12.64 - PBDT-3.80-8.31 54 -16.34-17.17 5 PBT-3.81-8.32 54 -16.36-17.19 5 NP0.43-2.98 LP -16.37-11.85 -38
