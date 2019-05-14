Just Dial standalone net profit rises 60.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.86% to Rs 232.26 crore

Net profit of rose 60.55% to Rs 62.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.86% to Rs 232.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 200.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.43% to Rs 206.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 891.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 781.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

