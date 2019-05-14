Just Dial standalone net profit rises 60.55% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.86% to Rs 232.26 croreNet profit of Just Dial rose 60.55% to Rs 62.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.86% to Rs 232.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 200.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.43% to Rs 206.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 891.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 781.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales232.26200.47 16 891.50781.77 14 OPM %25.3322.84 -25.6821.03 - PBDT90.9862.40 46 321.76230.28 40 PBT82.7153.97 53 288.11193.86 49 NP62.5538.96 61 206.80143.18 44
