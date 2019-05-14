JUST IN
Business Standard

United Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 95.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.16% to Rs 2213.29 crore

Net profit of United Bank of India reported to Rs 95.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 260.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 1.16% to Rs 2213.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2188.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2315.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1454.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 2.62% to Rs 8559.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8341.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income2213.292188.00 1 8559.888341.63 3 OPM %-12.47-1.15 --4.4420.23 - PBDT-1147.94-1252.05 8 -4580.90-2946.68 -55 PBT-1147.94-1252.05 8 -4580.90-2946.68 -55 NP95.18-260.62 LP -2315.92-1454.44 -59

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 15:49 IST

