Honeywell Automation slips after Q2 PAT declines 21% YoY

Shares of Honeywell Automation India fell 3.23% to Rs 42,504.75 on BSE after the company posted a 21.1% decline in net profit to Rs 85.20 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 108.05 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Net sales fell 3% to Rs 737.19 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 759.69 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax declined by 21.8% to Rs 113.81 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The company's total expenses for Q2 FY22 grew by 2.3% year on year to Rs 629.84 crore. The result was announced on Saturday, 13 November 2021.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

