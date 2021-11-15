Aurum Proptech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 November 2021.

Aurum Proptech Ltd surged 18.11% to Rs 144.1 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd soared 8.89% to Rs 1228.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4529 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd spiked 8.79% to Rs 5079.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31129 shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd exploded 8.48% to Rs 412.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34092 shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd gained 7.18% to Rs 3316.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34455 shares in the past one month.

