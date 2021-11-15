Meera Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lovable Lingerie Ltd, Mirza International Ltd, Borosil Ltd and Pearl Global Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 November 2021.

Meera Industries Ltd soared 17.02% to Rs 85.95 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6769 shares in the past one month.

Lovable Lingerie Ltd spiked 14.18% to Rs 158.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19664 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd surged 14.00% to Rs 90.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Ltd spurt 13.17% to Rs 319.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57655 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd added 12.02% to Rs 327.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 717 shares in the past one month.

