Hong Kong Market ends higher

Hong Kong share market closed session higher on Thursday, 30 December 2021, as risk sentiments underpinned by Beijing pledges to focus on a consumption recovery and reduce certain income tax rates as part of efforts to stimulate economic growth.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.11%, or 25.47 points, to 23,112.01. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.03%, or 2.32 points, to 8,096.44.

SenseTime, China's biggest artificial intelligence group, surged following its US$851 million stock offering in Hong Kong.

The stock jumped as high as HK$4.74 before closing with a 7.3% gain at HK$4.13 on Thursday.

Shares of developers were down, with Chinese real estate giants Evergrande and Kaisa continue unloading assets to cover debt. China Evergrande sank 9.1% as it kept investors in the dark on coupon for a dollar bond due on Tuesday. Country Garden declined 1.4%, while China Resources Land retreated 0.8%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)