Hong Kong Market extends gain

Hong Kong share market finished higher for second consecutive session on Friday, 07 January 2022, as investors continued hunting for heavily battered stocks, with Chinese tech stocks being notable gainers on valuation appeal.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 1.82%, or 420.52 points, to 23,493.38.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.01%, or 162.35 points, to 8,231.28.

Shares of tech companies extended gains, with Alibaba Group gaining 6.5% while JD.com jumped 4.8% and Tencent Holdings added 1.4%. Kuaishou Technology, Bilibili and Baidu all gained by more than 3%.

