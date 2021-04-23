Hong Kong Market extends gain on earnings

Hong Kong stock market finished session higher on Friday, 23 April 2021, as investors continued hunting for risk assets amid better corporate earnings and signs of inflows from Chinese onshore traders through the Stock Connect scheme.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 1.12%, or 323.41 points, to 29,078.75.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index increased 1.18%, or 128.72 points, to 11,067.84.
Mainland investors has bought combined HK$39.6 billion worth of Hong Kong-listed stocks so far this month, reversing total net selling of HK$12.7 billion in March.
Technology stocks rose, with Meituan, China's biggest online food delivery platform, surging 4.9% to HK$306.40. Alibaba Health Information Technology rallied 5.3% to HK$23.80 and Wuxi Biologics advanced 4.4% to HK$115.
Shares of Ping An jumped 1% to HK$87.10 after posting a 4.5% increase in first-quarter income.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU