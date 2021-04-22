China: Stocks fall on liquidity woes, Sino-US tensions

The Mainland China share market finished session lower on Thursday, 22 April 2021, as investors took profits amid Concerns over liquidity and persistent worries over Sino-U. S. tensions. Meanwhile, market sentiment was also soured amid concerns that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will hamper the global economic recovery.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.23%, or 7.82 points, to 3,465.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.48%, or 10.97 points, to 2,288.19. The blue-chip CSI300 index sank 0.19%, or 9.51 points, to 5,089.24.

A bipartisan U.

S. congressional push to counteract China picked up steam on Wednesday as a Senate committee overwhelmingly backed a bill pressing Beijing on human rights and economic competition and other lawmakers introduced a measure seeking billions for technology research.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was up against the dollar on Thursday, inline with firmer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a near one-month high of 6.4902 per dollar, 0.22% firmer than the previous fix of 6.5046. In the spot market, onshore yuan was last quoted at 6.4875, firmer by 0.04% from the previous late session close of 6.903.

COMMODITY NEWS: Crude oil prices slipped for a third day on concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer, while a surprise build in U. S. stockpiles added to the negative tone. U. S. crude fell 29 cents on Thursday to $61.06 per barrel and Brent was down 29 cents to $65.03.

