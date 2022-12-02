Hong Kong Market falls from 3-month peaks

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Hong Kong share market finished session lower on Friday, 02 December 2022, as investors opted to book profit made recently on tracking losses on Wall Street overnight, as a contraction in U. S. manufacturing activity for November overshadowed mild easing in inflation and solid consumer spending.

City market hits nearly 3-months peak on Thursday on increased bets that Beijing will loosen its harsh Covid-19 restrictions and shift its focus to economic growth.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 61.09 points, or 0.33%, to 18,675.35.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 16.16 points, or 0.25%, to 6,368.74. The Hang Seng Index advanced 6.3% for the week.

Among blue chips, Longfor Group lost 4.3% to HK$22.20 and Country Garden slid 4% to HK$2.85, as traders took some profits from the biggest winners on the benchmark in November. Alibaba Group gained 2.4% to HK$84.80 and Meituan added 3.1% to HK$168.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 17:40 IST

