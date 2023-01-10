JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Nifty January futures trade at premium

China Market end mixed
Business Standard

Hong Kong Market falls on profit booking

Capital Market 

Hong Kong share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 10 January 2023, as investors opted to book profit after city's stock benchmark has rallied 8.1% this year. Also, weighing sentiments was caution ahead of US Fed Chair Jeremy Powell's speech later in the day for more clues on the rate-hike trajectory.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 56.88 points, or 0.27%, to 21,331.46.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 22.44 points, or 0.31%, to 7,263.63.

Among blue chips, Alibaba Group fell 0.6% to HK$109.70 while JD.com lost 0.1% to HK$249.80 and Meituan tumbled 1.1% to HK$178.60. Developers Country Garden and Longfor, beneficiaries of Beijing's support for the housing market, both declined by at least 2.4%. Hotpot chain Haidilao fell 1.2% to HK$24.05.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU