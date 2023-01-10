Hong Kong Market falls on profit booking

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 56.88 points, or 0.27%, to 21,331.46.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 22.44 points, or 0.31%, to 7,263.63.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group fell 0.6% to HK$109.70 while JD.com lost 0.1% to HK$249.80 and Meituan tumbled 1.1% to HK$178.60. Developers Country Garden and Longfor, beneficiaries of Beijing's support for the housing market, both declined by at least 2.4%. Hotpot chain Haidilao fell 1.2% to HK$24.05.
