JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Market snaps 8-day losing run; Nifty ends above 17,450; VIX tumbles over 7%
Business Standard

Hong Kong Market rebounds on solid China data

Capital Market 

Hong Kong share market finished session sharply higher on Wednesday, 01 March 2023, as strong China's factory activity data reaffirmed investors' optimism that the Beijing economic measures to stabilize the pandemic-hit economy are beginning to pay off, paving the way for a strong rebound.

The manufacturing sector in China moved back into expansion territory in February, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.6. That's up from 49.2 in January, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The non-manufacturing PMI also gained in February, to 56.3, well above than the prior month's reading of 54.4.

Strength in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity saw China's composite PMI jump 56.4 in February - its fastest pace in over three years.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index spurted 833.77 points, or 4.21%, to 20,619.71. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index surged 332.83 points, or 5.06%, to 6,914.30.

Among blue chips, Tencent Holdings which advanced 7.3% to HK$368.80 and property developer Longfor surged 9.6% to HK$24.55. Search engine giant Baidu jumped 7.6% to HK$145 while Alibaba Group leapt 6.2% to HK$91.90. Electric car maker BYD climbed 6.3% to HK$224.40 while Geely Auto gained 4.3% to HK$10.62.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU