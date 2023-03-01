Hong Kong Market rebounds on solid China data

The manufacturing sector in China moved back into expansion territory in February, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.6. That's up from 49.2 in January, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The non-manufacturing PMI also gained in February, to 56.3, well above than the prior month's reading of 54.4.
Strength in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity saw China's composite PMI jump 56.4 in February - its fastest pace in over three years.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index spurted 833.77 points, or 4.21%, to 20,619.71. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index surged 332.83 points, or 5.06%, to 6,914.30.
Among blue chips, Tencent Holdings which advanced 7.3% to HK$368.80 and property developer Longfor surged 9.6% to HK$24.55. Search engine giant Baidu jumped 7.6% to HK$145 while Alibaba Group leapt 6.2% to HK$91.90. Electric car maker BYD climbed 6.3% to HK$224.40 while Geely Auto gained 4.3% to HK$10.62.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU