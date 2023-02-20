Hong Kong Market rises on recovery optimism

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 1167.15 points, or 0.81%, to 20,886.96. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 72.67 points, or 1.04%, to 7,063.94.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group Holding fell 0.05% to HK$99.40 while Baidu surged 2.6% to HK$145.00.
HSBC climbed 1% to HK$58.75. Aluminium producer China Hongqiao surged 9.9% to HK$9.10, and property developer Country Garden gained 4.3% to HK$2.66, while China Mobile jumped 3.1% to HK$59.10 and Tencent Holdings gained 0.9% to HK$377.00.
JD Health added 3.2% to HK$59.85, and Li Auto gained 4.6% to HK$99.15 on speculation they may be included in the city's benchmark index later this week.
Shares of Chinese brokerages rallied after China's securities watchdog said it implemented the new registration-based initial public offering system on Friday, aiming to encourage new listings and boost corporate fundraising. China International Capital Corp surged 4.3% and CITIC Securities added 2%.
