Australia Market falls on rate hike concerns

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 63.55 points, or 0.86%, to 7,346.77. The broader All Ordinaries index declined 68.56 points, or 0.9%, to 7,552.19.
Total 9 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. information technology was the worst performing sector, falling 2.3%, followed by energy (down 1.78%), and A-REIT (down 1.68%). Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining 1.04%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were QBE INSURANCE and THE A2 MILK COMPANY, up 7.39% and 6.29% respectively.
The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BLOCK INC. and NEW HOPE CORPORATION, down 7.76% and 5.80% respectively.
Shares of coal miners and technology companies declined. Whitehaven Coal shares plunged 5.2% while tech majors Block Inc and Xero slumped 5.5% and 5.6%, respectively. Seek and Carsales.com were also in the red, down over 2.06 and 5.47%, respectively.
