Japan logs trade deficit of JPY 897.7 billion in Feb'23

According the latest data released by Japan's Ministry of Finance, the island nation's trade deficit increased by 26.2% to JPY 897.7 billion in February 2023 from JPY 711.5 billion.

As per reports, this was the 19th straight month of a trade shortfall, the longest stretch since 2015, while marking the largest trade gap for the month of February.

Imports rose by 8.3% YoY to JPY 8,552.4 billion in February 2023, reportedly the 25th straight month of growth but the slowest pace since March 2021.

During the period under review, exports increased at a pace of 6.5% YoY to JPY 7,654.7 billion, reportedly the 24th straight month of rise.

