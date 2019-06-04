Hong Kong Stocks falls on global trade concerns

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market were lower on Tuesday, 04 June 2019, as investors remained cautious about the global economy due to heightened international trade frictions. The internal and external factors could deteriorate in June, as China's economic data weakened further, and as there are no signs of easing in Sino-U. S. trade tensions.

Around late afternoon, the declined 0.7%, or 182.92 points, to 26,710.94. The Enterprises Index was down 1.05%, or 109.05 points, to 10,321.59.

Investors remained risk-averse amid concerns heightened international trade frictions could derail the global economy, due to U. S. Donald Trump's tariff threat on all imports from on last Thursday and China's imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U. S. goods Saturday.

Shares of rare earths issues declined on profit taking, with Rare Earth (769 HK) down 6.2% at HK$0.61.

Shares of casino operators declined after has abolished its provincial level laws about gambling. (00200) sank 3.6% to HK$14.84. (01928) declined by 3.1% to HK$33.25. (00880) retreated 2.8% to HK$8.42. (02282) dipped 1.2% to HK$11.36. (00027) inched down 0.3% to HK$46.2. (01128) fell 2.1% to HK$15.2.

Shares of Chinese declined, after the government commenced a nationwide audit of 77 major drug companies including the Chinese units of Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, following an accounting scandal at one of the country's largest listed firms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)