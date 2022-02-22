Hopper selects RateGain Travel Technologies for hotel supply and pricing intelligence data

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a partnership with Hopper Inc. to connect it to hotels and hospitality chains globally and enable reservations made via certain Hopper Cloud partners to flow through RateGain's Connectivity Switch platform.

Hopper Inc. (Hopper) is a fast growing mobile-first travel marketplace poised for growth as travel demand revamps and the utilization of their mobile app flourishes. Hopper aims to leverage RateGain Travel Technologies' technology with its demand and supply network to deliver travel booking experiences to users as well boost visibility and hotel bookings across continents.

Besides connectivity, Hopper will also leverage RateGain Travel Technologies' competitive pricing intelligence product for hotels and car rentals worldwide to stay ahead in the market. The actionable insights help them respond proactively to market changes at a granular level. RateGain Travel Technologies' continued to add value for Hopper through product enhancements like AI-driven room mapping, API Integration, competitive intelligence from mobile app, devices, meta channels, etc.

On a consolidated basis, RateGain Travel Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in Q3 December 2021 as compared with net loss of Rs 11.14 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales surged 57.4% to Rs 99.01 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies declined 3.31% to Rs 324.40 on BSE. RateGain Travel Technologies is engaged in offering travel and hospitality solutions for hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries. The company is one of the largest aggregators of data points in the world for the hospitality and travel industry.

