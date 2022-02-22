Ducon Infra jumps on bonus issue plan

-
Ducon Infratechnologies jumped 4.71% at Rs 21.10 after the company said its board will consider bonus share issue on 25 February 2022.On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies surged 175.64% to Rs 2.15 crore on 3.94% decline in net sales to Rs 98.02 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Ducon Infratechnologies is a fossil fuel/clean coal technology company. It provides complete Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems with turnkey responsibility, all across India and in neighboring regions for coal, heavy fuel oil (HFO) and pet coke fired power boilers.
