GRP Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Puravankara Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Sangam (India) Ltd and Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2022.

Puravankara Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Sangam (India) Ltd and Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2022.

GRP Ltd tumbled 11.95% to Rs 1331 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1166 shares in the past one month.

Puravankara Ltd crashed 11.07% to Rs 107.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14382 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd lost 10.67% to Rs 219.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5814 shares in the past one month.

Sangam (India) Ltd slipped 10.62% to Rs 309.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5524 shares in the past one month.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd plummeted 10.41% to Rs 335.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4015 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)