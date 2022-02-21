GRP Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
GRP consolidated net profit declines 51.83% in the December 2021 quarter
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Vardhman Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
MSP Steel & Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GRP consolidated net profit rises 274.44% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Puravankara Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Sangam (India) Ltd and Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2022.
Puravankara Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Sangam (India) Ltd and Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2022.
GRP Ltd tumbled 11.95% to Rs 1331 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1166 shares in the past one month.
Puravankara Ltd crashed 11.07% to Rs 107.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14382 shares in the past one month.
Salona Cotspin Ltd lost 10.67% to Rs 219.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5814 shares in the past one month.
Sangam (India) Ltd slipped 10.62% to Rs 309.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5524 shares in the past one month.
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd plummeted 10.41% to Rs 335.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4015 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU