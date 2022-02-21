Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2022.

Dhani Services Ltd tumbled 19.98% to Rs 103.5 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd crashed 11.49% to Rs 347.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 11.38% to Rs 107.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd plummeted 10.26% to Rs 114.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd corrected 9.83% to Rs 77.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28010 shares in the past one month.

