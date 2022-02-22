Krsnaa Diagnostics wins order from Govt. of Himachal Pradesh

-
The Govt. of Himachal Pradesh, the Health and Family Welfare Department (Govt. of Himachal Pradesh) awarded a tender to Krsnaa Diagnostics for providing diagnostic/ laboratory services to state govt. health institutions.
The tenure of the contract is up to five years from date of signing the contract.
The company's net profit soared 331.80% to Rs 17.23 crore on 8.6% increase in net sales to Rs 106.31 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Krsnaa Diagnostics is India's fastest growing differentiated diagnostic services provider, both in radiology and pathology.
Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics entered the bourses on 16 August 2021. The scrip was listed at Rs 1,025 per share, at a premium of 7.44% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 954 per share. The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2021 and closed on 6 August 2021. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 933-954 per share. The issue was subscribed 64.40 times.
Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics declined 2.30% to close at Rs 589.80 on BSE.
