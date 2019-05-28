Hotel Leela Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 43.06 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 29.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 43.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 118.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 23.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 154.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 137.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

43.0641.54154.34137.842.32-2.65-54.07-8.6916.8619.64-79.6722.9714.0017.14-89.249.71-29.82-15.80-118.90-23.23

