Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 42.47% to Rs 11.46 croreNet loss of Next Mediaworks reported to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.47% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 68.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.4619.92 -42 68.6574.99 -8 OPM %-51.1321.69 -3.6614.36 - PBDT-7.082.91 PL -4.093.36 PL PBT-9.660.25 PL -14.64-7.66 -91 NP-5.230.12 PL -8.41-4.97 -69
