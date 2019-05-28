Kanoria Chemicals & Industries standalone net profit rises 5250.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 104.85 croreNet profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries rose 5250.00% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 104.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.61% to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 447.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 338.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales104.8593.06 13 447.50338.75 32 OPM %7.762.80 -5.953.89 - PBDT7.865.93 33 33.5129.43 14 PBT2.970.99 200 13.458.24 63 NP2.140.04 5250 7.655.60 37
