Kanoria Chemicals & Industries standalone net profit rises 5250.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 104.85 crore

Net profit of rose 5250.00% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 104.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.61% to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 447.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 338.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

104.8593.06447.50338.757.762.805.953.897.865.9333.5129.432.970.9913.458.242.140.047.655.60

