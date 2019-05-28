Sagar Soya Products standalone net profit declines 81.08% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Sagar Soya Products declined 81.08% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
