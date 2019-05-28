Shriram EPC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 246.52% to Rs 488.73 croreNet profit of Shriram EPC reported to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 246.52% to Rs 488.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 141.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 30.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.01% to Rs 1201.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 828.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales488.73141.04 247 1201.96828.87 45 OPM %-0.17-18.35 -5.231.89 - PBDT5.73-24.82 LP 41.7117.27 142 PBT4.29-26.45 LP 36.0511.41 216 NP3.15-34.72 LP 30.59-2.10 LP
