Housing & Urban Development Corporation announces cessation of directors

With effect from 17 June 2019Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced that the tenure of appointment of Mukesh Arya and Prof. Chetan V. Vaidya as Part time Non-Official Independent Directors on the Board of Housing and Urban Development Corporation has ended on 17 June 2019 and hence, have ceased to be Directors on the Board of HUDCO w.e.f 17 June, 2019.
