HPCL board to mull buyback on 4 Nov

-
ALSO READ
HPCL declines as COVID-19 impacts demand for petroleum products
Fitch revises outlook on HMEL to negative from stable
ABB Power Products and Systems wins project worth Rs 100 cr from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
HPCL slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 99% to Rs 26.8 cr
Oil marketing companies shares drop up to 13 pc
-
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) said that its board will consider share buyback on Wednesday, 4 November 2020.
On the same day, the oil marketing company's board will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended on 30 September 2020.
The company's net profit surged 156.7% to Rs 2,252.65 crore on 46.9% slump in net sales to Rs 37,558.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
HPCL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. ONGC holds 51.11% stake in HPCL as of 30 June 2020.
The scrip jumped 4.54% to Rs 179.60 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 170.40 and 180.75 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU