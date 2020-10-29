Strides Pharma Science Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GE Power India Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2020.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd lost 11.54% to Rs 662.75 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 80560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49365 shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 230.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9482 shares in the past one month.

Tata Coffee Ltd crashed 6.38% to Rs 102. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56267 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd pared 5.92% to Rs 1206.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51906 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd dropped 5.53% to Rs 1668.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17619 shares in the past one month.

