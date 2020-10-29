Strides Pharma Science Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Board of Piramal Enterprises approves transfer of pharma business to Piramal Pharma
Piramal Enterprises shares recover most early losses, settle 3 pc lower
Piramal Enterprises appoints directors
Piramal board approves Rs 500-crore NCD issue
Piramal Enterprises allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2590 cr
-
GE Power India Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2020.
GE Power India Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2020.
Strides Pharma Science Ltd lost 11.54% to Rs 662.75 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 80560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49365 shares in the past one month.
GE Power India Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 230.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9482 shares in the past one month.
Tata Coffee Ltd crashed 6.38% to Rs 102. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56267 shares in the past one month.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd pared 5.92% to Rs 1206.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51906 shares in the past one month.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd dropped 5.53% to Rs 1668.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17619 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU