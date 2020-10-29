Nahar Polyfilms Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

LGB Forge Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd and Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2020.

LGB Forge Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd and Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2020.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd crashed 9.07% to Rs 78.2 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7815 shares in the past one month.

LGB Forge Ltd lost 8.21% to Rs 2.57. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9959 shares in the past one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd tumbled 8.16% to Rs 257.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10924 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd slipped 7.59% to Rs 11.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2950 shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd dropped 7.14% to Rs 23.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1849 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)