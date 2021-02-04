HPCL Q3 PAT spurts 215% YoY to Rs 2,355 cr

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)'s net profit surged 215.13% Rs 2,354.64 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 747.20 crore in Q3 FY20.
Net sales during the quarter declined by 3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 68,359.43 crore. HPCL reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 3,157.87 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 1,150.84 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo increased 99.4% YoY to Rs 755.58 crore in Q3 FY21.
Other Income for the period April-December 2020 period includes Rs 869.88 crore (April-December 2019: Rs 101.38 crore) towards gain on account of foreign currency transactions and translations.
The oil marketing company recorded a net profit of Rs 7,645.92 crore in the nine months ended 31 December 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 2,610.46 crore in the same period last year. Net sales declined by 22% YoY to Rs 1,57,368.73 crore during the period under review.
Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) during the nine months ended 31 December 2020 was $2.35 per barrel (BBL) as against $1.85 per BBL during the corresponding period of previous year.
HPCL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. As on 31 December 2020, ONGC held 51.11% in HPCL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU