Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd in demand

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 230.85, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.57% in last one year as compared to a 22.8% jump in NIFTY and a 16% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 230.85, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 14846.05. The Sensex is at 50410.72, up 0.31%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 3.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17221.5, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 231.1, up 2.03% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

