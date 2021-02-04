Consumer Durables shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 77.44 points or 0.24% at 31728.58 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 4.02%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 2.08%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.28%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.02%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 3.82%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.41%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.84%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.74 or 0.24% at 50374.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.7 points or 0.25% at 14826.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 209.12 points or 1.11% at 19128.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.06 points or 1.11% at 6486.02.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

