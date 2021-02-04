Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 41.76 points or 0.16% at 25683.84 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 5.9%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 3.12%),Mastek Ltd (down 2.21%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.71%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 1.17%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.02%), Wipro Ltd (down 0.9%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.49%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 0.47%).

On the other hand, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 9.36%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 5.98%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.74 or 0.24% at 50374.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.7 points or 0.25% at 14826.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 209.12 points or 1.11% at 19128.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.06 points or 1.11% at 6486.02.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

