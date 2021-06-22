Subex and Spire Solutions partner to address cyberattacks in the Middle East

Subex and Spire Solutions, Middle East & Africa's leading value-added distributor (VAD), have announced a strategic tie-up to address the steep rise in cyberattacks and associated cyber risks in the region.

As per the findings of Subex's latest threat landscape report, segments such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and healthcare have been at the receiving end of complex and persistent cyberattacks in the Middle East. The volume of inbound cyberattacks grew by 67 percent in the first 4 months of 2021 and continues to increase with each passing month.

A major area of concern in the region is that some of the cyberattacks are targeting the health and safety mechanisms in industrial facilities leading to occupational safety risks to employees.

The collaboration between Subex and Spire will ensure that these businesses are protected at critical infrastructure level security with the most comprehensive stack of Internet of Things, Operational Technology, and converged environment (IoT-OT and Information Tech) protection solutions.

Subex and Spire have also just been awarded a project by a major oil and gas entity in the Middle East to meet its cybersecurity, device discovery, and cyber risk assessment requirements. The said entity currently manages refinery, petrochemicals, and LNG import operations through one of the biggest petroleum complexes in the region.

As part of the project, Subex is deploying its IoT and OT security solution Subex Secure to detect, contain and address unauthorized intrusions and threats, improve cybersecurity posture, and ensure overall protection from malware and disruption caused by cyberattacks. The project will help the entity focus on its core business objectives while Subex and Spire ensure secure operations, assets, and infrastructure across locations and projects.

