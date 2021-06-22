Indian Bank launches QIP issue

-
-
With floor price of Rs 142.15 per equity shareThe Committee of Capital Raising of Board of Directors of Indian Bank at its meeting held on 21 June 2021 approved the opening of the QIP issue on 21 June 2021. The Committee approved the floor price of Rs 142.15 per equity share for the issue. The Bank may at its discretion offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price in the QIP.
