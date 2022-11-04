Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 29.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.82% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 29.09% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.82% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.961.3346.8842.110.490.580.460.550.390.55

