Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 29.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.82% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 29.09% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.82% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.961.33 -28 OPM %46.8842.11 -PBDT0.490.58 -16 PBT0.460.55 -16 NP0.390.55 -29
