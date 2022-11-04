JUST IN
Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 29.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.82% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 29.09% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.82% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.961.33 -28 OPM %46.8842.11 -PBDT0.490.58 -16 PBT0.460.55 -16 NP0.390.55 -29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:36 IST

