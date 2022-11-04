Chemplast Sanmar consolidated net profit declines 74.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.61% to Rs 1194.37 crore

Net profit of Chemplast Sanmar declined 74.53% to Rs 38.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 151.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.61% to Rs 1194.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1672.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1194.371672.998.2420.7175.15219.2941.80186.2138.54151.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)