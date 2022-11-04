Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit rises 37.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 97.32 crore

Net profit of Celebrity Fashions rose 37.01% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 97.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.97.3285.356.395.823.623.181.741.271.741.27

