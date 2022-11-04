Gillette India standalone net profit rises 5.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 619.92 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 5.92% to Rs 86.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 619.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 573.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.619.92573.3121.9021.80137.98127.86119.96112.0586.7881.93

