Gillette India standalone net profit rises 5.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 619.92 croreNet profit of Gillette India rose 5.92% to Rs 86.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 619.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 573.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales619.92573.31 8 OPM %21.9021.80 -PBDT137.98127.86 8 PBT119.96112.05 7 NP86.7881.93 6
