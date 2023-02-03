JUST IN
Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 82.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 12.19 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries declined 82.22% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.1911.21 9 OPM %1.641.52 -PBDT0.110.19 -42 PBT0.110.18 -39 NP0.080.45 -82

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:36 IST

