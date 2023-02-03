Crown Lifters reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 67.88% to Rs 5.07 croreNet profit of Crown Lifters reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.88% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.073.02 68 OPM %22.299.27 -PBDT1.220.12 917 PBT0.34-0.51 LP NP0.34-0.51 LP
