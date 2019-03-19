IBBI and SEBI signs MoU for better implementation of IBC

Agreed under the to assist and co-operate with each other for the effective implementation of the Code

The (IBBI) signed a (MoU) today with the (SEBI). The IBBI and the SEBI seek effective implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) and its allied rules and regulations, which have redefined the debt-equity relationship and aims to promote entrepreneurship and debt market. They have agreed under the to assist and co-operate with each other for the effective implementation of the Code, subject to limitations imposed by the applicable laws.

The provides for:

(a) sharing of information between the two parties, subject to the limitations imposed by the applicable laws;

(b) sharing of resources available with each other to the extent feasible and legally permissible;

(c) periodic meetings to discuss matters of mutual interest, including regulatory requirements that impact each party's responsibilities, enforcement cases, research and data analysis, and data sharing, or any other matter that the parties believe would be of interest to each other in fulfilling their respective statutory obligations;

(d) cross-training of staff in order to enhance each party's understanding of the other's mission for effective utilisation of collective resources;

(e) capacity building of insolvency professionals and financial creditors;

(f) joint efforts towards enhancing the level of awareness among financial creditors about the importance and necessity of swift insolvency resolution process of various types of borrowers in distress under the provisions of the Code, etc.

The MoU was signed by Anand Baiwar, Executive Director, SEBI, and Ritesh Kavdia, Executive Director, IBBI, at

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)