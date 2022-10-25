ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.88% to Rs 28850.49 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 31.44% to Rs 8006.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6091.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.88% to Rs 28850.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28850.4923478.0022.5810.3811151.468605.5211151.468605.528006.996091.84

