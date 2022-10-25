ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.44% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter
HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 94.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 105.84% in the September 2022 quarter
Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 65.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 22.88% to Rs 28850.49 croreNet profit of ICICI Bank rose 31.44% to Rs 8006.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6091.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.88% to Rs 28850.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income28850.4923478.00 23 OPM %22.5810.38 -PBDT11151.468605.52 30 PBT11151.468605.52 30 NP8006.996091.84 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU