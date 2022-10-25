Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 50.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 14.26 crore

Net profit of Gala Global Products declined 50.60% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.2616.067.438.410.631.180.551.100.410.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)