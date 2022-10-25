Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 50.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 14.26 croreNet profit of Gala Global Products declined 50.60% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.2616.06 -11 OPM %7.438.41 -PBDT0.631.18 -47 PBT0.551.10 -50 NP0.410.83 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU