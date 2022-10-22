D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 80.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 293.68 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 80.16% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 293.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 245.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

