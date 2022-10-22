JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 220.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 80.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 293.68 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 80.16% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 293.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 245.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales293.68245.52 20 OPM %10.416.93 -PBDT31.5818.23 73 PBT30.4016.92 80 NP22.7012.60 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 15:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU