D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 80.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 293.68 croreNet profit of D-Link India rose 80.16% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 293.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 245.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales293.68245.52 20 OPM %10.416.93 -PBDT31.5818.23 73 PBT30.4016.92 80 NP22.7012.60 80
