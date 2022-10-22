Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 220.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 8.26 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries rose 220.41% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.267.1729.9022.452.381.661.570.671.570.49

