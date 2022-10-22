JUST IN
Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 220.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 8.26 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries rose 220.41% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.267.17 15 OPM %29.9022.45 -PBDT2.381.66 43 PBT1.570.67 134 NP1.570.49 220

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 15:38 IST

