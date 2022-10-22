Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 220.41% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Persistent Systems Q2 PAT rises 4% QoQ to Rs 220 cr
Board of SEPC approves allotment of shares aggregating Rs 220 cr
India's Covid-19 Vaccination Count Crosses 220 Crore Mark
Praj Industries standalone net profit rises 140.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 13.16% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 8.26 croreNet profit of Surbhi Industries rose 220.41% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.267.17 15 OPM %29.9022.45 -PBDT2.381.66 43 PBT1.570.67 134 NP1.570.49 220
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU