Route Mobile gains after Q2 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 74 cr
Business Standard

Sacheta Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals remain constant at Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.9621.64 6 OPM %5.274.76 -PBDT0.990.95 4 PBT0.550.59 -7 NP0.420.42 0

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:08 IST

