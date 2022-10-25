Sacheta Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals remain constant at Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.9621.645.274.760.990.950.550.590.420.42

