Sacheta Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 22.96 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals remain constant at Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.9621.64 6 OPM %5.274.76 -PBDT0.990.95 4 PBT0.550.59 -7 NP0.420.42 0
