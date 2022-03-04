ICICI Bank declines for third consecutive session

ICICI Bank fell 1.04% to Rs 691.05, extending decline for third day in a row.

The stock has lost 6.95% in three sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 742.70 recorded on 28 February 2022.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 32.611. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 774.27, 765.08 and 720.57, respectively.

ICICI Bank is the second largest private sector bank in India. The bank had a network of 5,298 branches and 13,846 ATMs at 31 December 2021.

The bank's standalone net profit grew 25% to Rs 6,194 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 4,940 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income during the quarter rose by 11% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 27,070 crore.

